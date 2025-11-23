Patriots lead Bengals 17-13 at halftime

The Patriots fell behind the Bengals 10-0. They now lead 17-13.

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson kicked a 63-yard field goal on the final play of the half to end the Patriots’ 17-0 run.

The Patriots scored on Hunter Henry’s 28-yard touchdown reception, Marcus Jones’ 33-yard interception return and Andy Borregales’ 41-yard field goal.

They have outgained the Bengals 165 to 155, with Drake Maye going 10-of-16 for 120 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Geno Stone returned the pick 32 yards for the Bengals’ only touchdown.

Henry has three catches for 57 yards and a touchdown, and Austin Hooper has two catches for 35 yards.

Joe Flacco is 9-of-15 for 75 yards and an interception, and Chase Brown has 12 carries for 76 yards. The Bengals have missed Ja’Marr Chase, who is suspended for today for spitting on Jalen Ramsey last week.