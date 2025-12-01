 Skip navigation
Patriots list C Garrett Bradbury as questionable due to illness

  
December 1, 2025

The Patriots have made a gameday addition to their injury report.

Center Garrett Bradbury is now considered questionable to play because of an illness. The team will release its list of inactive players 90 minutes ahead of their kickoff against the Giants on Monday night.

If Bradbury is not able to play, the Patriots will be down three starting offensive linemen. Left tackle Will Campbell is on injured reserve and left guard Jared Wilson was ruled out on Saturday.

Vederian Lowe is likely to replace Campbell with Ben Brown at guard, but the Patriots could move Brown to center and play Caeden Wallace at left guard on Monday night.