Patriots march down the field for opening drive TD vs. woeful Jaguars defense

  
Published October 20, 2024 09:48 AM

It’s another ugly start for the Jaguars today in London.

Jacksonville’s defense has been getting blown off the ball to start the game week after week, and it’s the same today against the Patriots, who marched down the field for an opening-drive touchdown.

The score came when Patriots quarterback Drake Maye hit JaMychal Hasty for a short pass that Hasty turned into a 16-yard touchdown. It was the first time this season the Patriots have scored on their opening drive.

Now the Jaguars need Trevor Lawrence to do something to keep them in this game. The defense did not do its part.