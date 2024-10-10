Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt on Drake Maye: His growth, our lack of production led to change

Patriots offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt shared his thoughts on the team’s decision to make rookie Drake Maye their starting quarterback on Thursday.

Van Pelt said a few weeks ago that he thought Maye’s best way to learn was by watching and that the first-round pick still had a lot to learn. Head coach Jerod Mayo said Wednesday that everyone was on board with the decision to go with Maye and Van Pelt explained why he changed his view.

“I think it’s a combination of a couple of things, really,” Van Pelt said, via Karen Guregian of MassLive.com. “Offensively, we’re not where we want to be from a production standpoint, especially the passing game. I think that leads to some of that decision. And also the fact, to see his growth and development over those weeks of practice, and what he’s put on the practice field, the two of those combined.”

There’s no guarantees that the offense is going to take off with Maye as the quarterback, but it can be the start of better days down the road. That wasn’t going to be the case with Jacoby Brissett, so the Patriots decided to open the other door.