nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Patriots’ pass-rush specialist Joe Kim moves on

  
Published January 17, 2025 03:02 PM

With a new head coach comes plenty of changes to the coaching staff. The new staff in New England won’t include pass-rush specialists Joe Kim.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Kim is moving on.

Officially the director of skill development, Kim spent seven seasons with the Patriots. He uses methods inspired by martial arts.

Here’s Kim working with Tamba Hali on the beach.

“I’ve had nothing but a positive experience with the Patriots,” Kim told Reiss. “The time is right for a new challenge.”

Dubbed “the pass-rush guru” by Nick Saban during the 2024 college football season, Kim will be taking his techniques elsewhere in 2025.