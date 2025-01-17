Patriots’ pass-rush specialist Joe Kim moves on

With a new head coach comes plenty of changes to the coaching staff. The new staff in New England won’t include pass-rush specialists Joe Kim.

Via Mike Reiss of ESPN.com, Kim is moving on.

Officially the director of skill development, Kim spent seven seasons with the Patriots. He uses methods inspired by martial arts.

Here’s Kim working with Tamba Hali on the beach.

“I’ve had nothing but a positive experience with the Patriots,” Kim told Reiss. “The time is right for a new challenge.”

Dubbed “the pass-rush guru” by Nick Saban during the 2024 college football season, Kim will be taking his techniques elsewhere in 2025.