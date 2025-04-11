 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident
nbc_pft_lastplaceteams_250411.jpg
Last-place NFL teams that can transform in 2025

Patriots, Ravens, Commanders work out FSU K Ryan Fitzgerald

  
Published April 11, 2025 03:30 PM

Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is drawing serious interest from NFL teams ahead of draft weekend.

Fitzgerald told Justin Melo of TheDraftNetwork that he has had a private workout with the Patriots and has kicking sessions planned with the Commanders and Ravens.

“I’ve been excited to show these teams what I can do,” Fitzgerald told Melo. “We’ll see what comes of it.”

The Ravens’ interest in Fitzgerald is interesting if not unexpected. Baltimore has uncertainty at the position with Justin Tucker coming off a career-worst season and under NFL investigation after 16 massage therapists from eight Baltimore spas accused Tucker of sexual misconduct.

Fitzgerald is one of the best players at his position, having been a Lou Groza Award finalist and first-team All-American in 2024. He went 13-for-13 on field goals last season and 14-for-14 on extra points.

In 2023, Fitzgerald was 58-of-58 on extra points and 19-of-21 on field goals.