Patriots, Ravens, Commanders work out FSU K Ryan Fitzgerald

Florida State kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is drawing serious interest from NFL teams ahead of draft weekend.

Fitzgerald told Justin Melo of TheDraftNetwork that he has had a private workout with the Patriots and has kicking sessions planned with the Commanders and Ravens.

“I’ve been excited to show these teams what I can do,” Fitzgerald told Melo. “We’ll see what comes of it.”

The Ravens’ interest in Fitzgerald is interesting if not unexpected. Baltimore has uncertainty at the position with Justin Tucker coming off a career-worst season and under NFL investigation after 16 massage therapists from eight Baltimore spas accused Tucker of sexual misconduct.

Fitzgerald is one of the best players at his position, having been a Lou Groza Award finalist and first-team All-American in 2024. He went 13-for-13 on field goals last season and 14-for-14 on extra points.

In 2023, Fitzgerald was 58-of-58 on extra points and 19-of-21 on field goals.