Report: Patriots re-sign Raekwon McMillan

  
Published March 10, 2023 01:56 PM
nbc_pft_bestqbsunder25_230310
March 10, 2023 09:27 AM
From Justin Herbert to Jalen Hurts, Mike Florio and Peter King reveal their selections for the top quarterbacks who are 25 years old or younger.

The Patriots have agreed to terms on new contract for linebacker Raekwon McMillan, Jim McBride of the Boston Globe reports.

McMillan was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent next week.

McMillan, 27, originally signed with the Patriots as a free agent in 2021. He missed that season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament before appearing in 16 games last season.

McMillan saw action on 250 defensive snaps and 277 on special teams. He made 35 tackles, a fumble he returned for a touchdown and a sack.

His return adds depth at inside linebacker behind Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jahlani Tavai with Mack Wilson expected to leave as a free agent.

The Patriots released punter Jake Bailey earlier in the day, and safety Devin McCourty announced his retirement after 13 NFL seasons.