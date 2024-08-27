 Skip navigation
Patriots waive Chad Ryland

  
Published August 27, 2024 12:42 PM

One of Bill Belichick’s final draft decisions while with the Patriots was the choice of kicker Chad Ryland in the fourth round last year.

It will not go down as one of Belichick’s better moves. Ryland’s poor rookie season helped pave the way to Belichick’s exit and Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Patriots are waiving him on Tuesday.

Joey Slye competed with Ryland for the kicker spot this summer and it appears he has won the job.

Ryland was 16-of-25 on field goals during his rookie season and just 10-of-17 between 30 and 49 yards. He also made 24-of-25 extra point tries.