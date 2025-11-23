Patriots RT Morgan Moses questionable to return with illness

The Patriots lost left guard Jared Wilson on the third play as he took a cart to the X-ray room with an ankle injury. He is questionable to return.

Now, Patriots right tackle Morgan Moses is in the training room with an illness. He also is questionable to return.

Ben Brown replaced Wilson, and Marcus Bryant is now in for Moses.

Safety Brenden Schooler also is questionable to return with an ankle injury.

The Patriots trail 10-7.

Geno Stone returned a Drake Maye pass 32 yards for a pick-six, giving the Bengals a 10-0 lead. But Maye answered with a 28-yard touchdown toss to Hunter Henry.

