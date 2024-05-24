Patriots sign fourth-round WR Javon Baker

The Patriots have signed fourth-round receiver Javon Baker, the team announced Friday.

Four of the team’s eight draftees now are under contract.

Baker, 22, was the 110th overall pick out of Central Florida. He was the 18th receiver drafted and posted a video on social media that made it obvious he thought he should have gone earlier.

He began his college career at Alabama but barely got on the field and transferred to UCF for two seasons.

In 27 games at UCF, Baker made 108 receptions for 1,935 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

He was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last year.