Patriots sign OT Yasir Durant

The Patriots are bringing offensive tackle Yasir Durant back to New England.

The team announced Durant’s signing on Tuesday afternoon. Durant played in seven games and made one start for the team during the 2021 season.

New England acquired Durant just before the start of the season in a trade with the Chiefs. He played in 11 games for Kansas City in 2020 and made one appearance for the Saints during the 2022 season.

Durant spent the last two seasons with the D.C. Defenders of the UFL. He was named to the All-UFL team in 2025 and helped the Defenders win the league’s championship.