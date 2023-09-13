Patriots sign QB Ian Book to practice squad

The Patriots have made another in a series of recent quarterback moves, adding Ian Book to their practice squad.

Book is signing with New England today, according to multiple reports.

A 2021 fourth-round draft pick of the Saints out of Notre Dame, Book started one game as a rookie for the Saints and hasn’t played in a regular-season game since. Most recently he spent time with the Eagles.

The Patriots have made a number of roster moves to try to identify the right backup for Mac Jones. Both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham were released but then re-signed to the practice squad, and Zappe later signed from the practice squad to the active roster. Matt Corral was briefly signed to the active roster but has since left the team, with Bill Belichick saying Corral is currently classified as exempt for a personal matter.