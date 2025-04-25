Patriots take left tackle Will Campbell with fourth overall pick

Drake Maye has someone new to protect his blind side.

The Patriots have selected LSU left tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

That’s an investment in the offensive line and an investment in Maye’s future. The Patriots believe they got their franchise quarterback when they took Maye third overall last year, and now they believe they have the player who can keep Maye upright with the fourth overall pick this year.

Campbell was questioned by some for his arm length and athletic attributes, but he was a productive pass blocker at LSU, and the Patriots like what they’ve added tonight.