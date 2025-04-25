 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_willcampbell_250424.jpg
Patriots boost O-line with Campbell at No. 4
nbc_pft_carter_250424.jpg
Giants pick ‘special’ edge rusher in Carter
nbc_pft_travistrade_250424.jpg
Jags trade up with Browns for two-way star Hunter

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_willcampbell_250424.jpg
Patriots boost O-line with Campbell at No. 4
nbc_pft_carter_250424.jpg
Giants pick ‘special’ edge rusher in Carter
nbc_pft_travistrade_250424.jpg
Jags trade up with Browns for two-way star Hunter

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Patriots take left tackle Will Campbell with fourth overall pick

  
Published April 24, 2025 08:40 PM

Drake Maye has someone new to protect his blind side.

The Patriots have selected LSU left tackle Will Campbell with the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

That’s an investment in the offensive line and an investment in Maye’s future. The Patriots believe they got their franchise quarterback when they took Maye third overall last year, and now they believe they have the player who can keep Maye upright with the fourth overall pick this year.

Campbell was questioned by some for his arm length and athletic attributes, but he was a productive pass blocker at LSU, and the Patriots like what they’ve added tonight.