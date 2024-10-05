 Skip navigation
Patriots to activate Kendrick Bourne for Sunday’s game

  
Published October 5, 2024 01:16 PM

The Patriots won’t have safety Jabrill Peppers for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins, but they are set to have wide receiver Kendrick Bourne in the lineup for the first time this season.

Bourne was designated for return from the physically unable to perform list this week and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that he will be activated in time to face Miami.

Bourne tore his ACL last season and his return will give the receiving corps a boost as the Patriots look for their second win of the season. Bourne had 37 catches for 406 yards and four touchdowns in eight games in 2023.

Demario Douglas, Ja’Lynn Polk, and K.J. Osborn have been the receivers targeted most often by Patriots quarterbacks this season.