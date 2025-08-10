 Skip navigation
Patriots to sign RB Deneric Prince, place RB Lan Larison on IR

  
Published August 10, 2025 10:38 AM

The Patriots are making a pair of moves at running back.

Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald reports New England is signing Deneric Prince and placing Lan Larison on injured reserve.

Larison, an undrafted rookie out of UC Davis, scored a touchdown in the Patriots’ preseason opener. But he was spotted after the matchup with the Commanders in a walking boot.

Prince went undrafted out of Tulsa in 2023 and has spent time with the Chiefs and Dolphins. He most recently played for the Memphis Showboats of the UFL.