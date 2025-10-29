 Skip navigation
Patriots to sign S John Saunders off of Dolphins practice squad

  
Published October 29, 2025 10:15 AM

The Patriots traded Kyle Dugger to the Steelers on Tuesday and they’re set to add another safety to their roster on Wednesday.

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports that the team is planning to sign John Saunders off of the Dolphins’ practice squad.

Saunders went undrafted after posting three interceptions and four forced fumbles at Ole Miss last season. He visited the Patriots as part of the pre-draft process, but wound up signing with Miami.

The Patriots also traded defensive lineman Keion White to the 49ers on Tuesday, which leaves them with another open roster spot to fill as they head into Week 9.