Patriots up 7-6 after Marcus Jones punt return TD

  
Published September 28, 2025 01:34 PM

The Patriots offense had nothing doing on its first possession on Sunday, but their special teams has put them in the lead.

Marcus Jones returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown and the Patriots took a 7-6 lead over the Panthers with 5:34 to play in the first quarter. It’s the second punt return touchdown of Jones’ career.

The Panthers opened the scoring on a Bryce Young touchdown pass to tight end Tommy Tremble, but kicker Ryan Fitzgerald missed the extra point. Young is 6-of-8 for 71 yards through two possessions.

Carolina wide receiver David Moore left after a 12-yard run on the first play of the game. The team calls him questionable to return with an elbow injury.