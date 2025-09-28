Patriots up 7-6 after Marcus Jones punt return TD

The Patriots offense had nothing doing on its first possession on Sunday, but their special teams has put them in the lead.

Marcus Jones returned a punt 88 yards for a touchdown and the Patriots took a 7-6 lead over the Panthers with 5:34 to play in the first quarter. It’s the second punt return touchdown of Jones’ career.

The Panthers opened the scoring on a Bryce Young touchdown pass to tight end Tommy Tremble, but kicker Ryan Fitzgerald missed the extra point. Young is 6-of-8 for 71 yards through two possessions.

Carolina wide receiver David Moore left after a 12-yard run on the first play of the game. The team calls him questionable to return with an elbow injury.