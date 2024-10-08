Patriots waive DE Jamree Kromah

The Patriots have made a move on their 53-man roster as they prepare for the practice week to play the Texans.

New England has waived defensive end Jamree Kromah, the team announced.

Kromah was signed to the Patriots 53-man roster from the Bears practice squad on Sept. 18. He was inactive for the last three games. He entered the league in the spring as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison.

New England also announced the team has released guard Jerome Carvin and receiver Matt Landers from the practice squad and signed center Sincere Haynesworth to the practice squad.