nbc_pft_playersafety_241008.jpg
How urgency, safety clash regarding player health
nbc_pft_browns_241008v2.jpg
Do Browns need a ‘spark’ by changing QBs?
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?
How much did Rodgers have to do with Saleh firing?

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Patriots waive DE Jamree Kromah

  
Published October 8, 2024 04:32 PM

The Patriots have made a move on their 53-man roster as they prepare for the practice week to play the Texans.

New England has waived defensive end Jamree Kromah, the team announced.

Kromah was signed to the Patriots 53-man roster from the Bears practice squad on Sept. 18. He was inactive for the last three games. He entered the league in the spring as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison.

New England also announced the team has released guard Jerome Carvin and receiver Matt Landers from the practice squad and signed center Sincere Haynesworth to the practice squad.