Patriots waive Malik Cunningham, release Trey Flowers

Quarterback Malik Cunningham’s stay on the Patriots’ 53-man roster turned out to be a brief one.

The Patriots waived Cunningham on Tuesday. They also released veteran defensive end Trey Flowers rather than activate him from the physically unable to perform list.

Cunningham initially signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent this offseason and he wound up on the practice squad after some impressive preseason performances. He was signed to the active roster on October 14 and played six snaps in New England’s loss before being inactive for their Week Seven win over the Bills.

Bailey Zappe and Will Grier remain on the roster as backups to Mac Jones.

Flowers was designated to return three weeks ago. He was placed on the PUP list after signing on for a second stint with the team in August. Flowers played in 55 games and won a pair of Super Bowl rings during his first run in New England and moved on to play for the Lions and Dolphins over the last four seasons.