Patriots will host 13 open practices for 2024 training camp

The Patriots have announced their training camp schedule with 13 practices open to the public.

New England’s veterans report to camp on July 23 with the first public practice on Wednesday, July 24 at 11 a.m. Gates open at 10 a.m.

The Patriots will host the sessions on the grass fields behind Gillette Stadium. Practices are free for fans to attend with no ticket required.

On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the Patriots will host the Eagles for a joint practice in advance of their preseason game on Thursday, Aug. 15.

