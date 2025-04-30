 Skip navigation
Patriots will not exercise the fifth-year option on OL Cole Strange’s contract

  
Published April 30, 2025 06:00 PM

The Patriots are not picking up the fifth-year option on the contract of offensive lineman Cole Strange, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports.

The option would have fully guaranteed Strange $16.685 million for 2026.

The move is not a surprise given Cole missed most of last season after tearing the patellar tendon in his knee late in the 2023 season.

He played three games last season, with two starts, and has appeared in 30 games with 29 starts in his career.

The Patriots made him the 29th overall pick in 2022.