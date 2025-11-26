Patriots will put Will Campbell on injured reserve

The Patriots will be without rookie left tackle Will Campbell for at least the next four games.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said at Wednesday’s press conference that Campbell is going on injured reserve after hurting his knee in last Sunday’s win over the Bengals.

Vrabel said earlier this week that he expected Campbell to miss a couple of weeks, but that he didn’t think it was a season-ending injury. The Patriots have a bye after facing the Giants on Monday night in Week 13, so Campbell will have five weeks to recover before he’ll be eligible to return in Week 18.

The Patriots are likely to make the playoffs, which extends the period that Campbell would have to make it back on the field but his absence won’t be a help as they try to nail down the No. 1 seed in the AFC.