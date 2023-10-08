Patriots will stick with Mac Jones at quarterback

Patriots quarterback Bill Belichick pulled quarterback Mac Jones in the fourth quarter of a blowout loss for the second straight week and then faced postgame questions about whether Jones will remain the starter for the second straight week.

Belichick pointed to the score as the reason why Jones did not finish the Week Four loss to Dallas and did the same after Sunday’s 34-0 loss to the Saints. The Patriots were down 31-0 when Bailey Zappe entered the game and Belichick said that he didn’t think Jones was the reason why the offense remained so ineffective.

“Yeah, there were a lot of problems, it certainly wasn’t all him,” Belichick said when asked if Jones will remain the quarterback.

The Patriots have been outscored 72-3 over the last two games and Belichick said the team will be “starting over” as they move toward next Sunday’s game against the Raiders, but the new start won’t include a new quarterback.