nbc_csu_lawrencev2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 11, Trevor Lawrence
nbc_csu_kirkv2_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 12, Kirk Cousins
nbc_simms_jordanlove_240603.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 13, Jordan Love

Other PFT Content

NFL: New England Patriots-Rookie Minicamp
With two rookies and two veterans, Patriots have a “very strong” quarterback room
Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pending felony charges didn’t keep Rashee Rice out of White House

  
Published June 3, 2024 04:19 PM

On Friday, the Chiefs visited the White House — and its current occupant risked a Mike-Dukakis-in-the-tank moment.

There to witness the 46th president wearing a Chiefs helmet was a second-year receiver facing eight active felony charges in Texas. Rashee Rice, per the Secret Service, was permitted on the property despite the pending criminal case.

“Individuals who visit the White House for official meetings are invited by appropriate staff,” U.S. Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi told PFT by email. “The Secret Service works to ensure that all individuals entering the complex do not pose a threat or safety risk. In this instance, we were aware of the background of the guest and he was permitted to enter because he was included on the formal invitation by the White House.”

Again, the Rice case isn’t finalized, so in the eyes of the law he is not guilty of anything. That might have been different if he’d already been convicted on eight felony charges. Or as the case may be thirty-four.