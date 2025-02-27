Penn State edge Abdul Carter will not require surgery

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter will not need surgery.

Carter’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told Adam Schefter of ESPN that further scans of Carter’s right foot showed surgery is not advisable.

Carter was not going to work out at the Scouting Combine even before the stress reaction in his foot was found in the medical evaluations, but now he can work out at Penn State’s Pro Day on March 28.

“I couldn’t be more confident that this will be a non-factor where he’s drafted,” Rosenhaus told Schefter. “He will put on a show at his Pro Day.”

On Wednesday, Carter called himself the best player in the draft and predicted he will be the No. 1 overall pick.

Carter totaled 68 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 12 sacks and two forced fumbles in 2024 for the Nittany Lions.