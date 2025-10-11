Penn State QB Drew Allar suffers season-ending injury

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, suffered a season-ending injury late in the fourth quarter of today’s loss to Northwestern.

Allar ran the ball and was hit by two Northwestern players, with one defender hitting him high and one hitting him low. Allar immediately grabbed his ankle and had to be helped off the field.

Penn State coach James Franklin announced after the game that Allar is out for the season. The specific nature of Allar’s injury has not been revealed.

Allar is in his fourth year at Penn State and is widely expected to be in the NFL next year, although it’s possible he could be granted a fifth year of NCAA eligibility. Allar was at one point the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, but his play this year has not justified that lofty a status.

Penn State’s loss dropped the Nittany Lions to 0-3 in the Big Ten this season, raising questions about Franklin’s job security. If Franklin is out, the Penn State job will become one of the most attractive jobs in football coaching at either the college or pro level, and the interest from college and NFL coaches will have a significant impact on the coaching carousel in 2026.