 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks
Alvin Kamara is expected to play on Sunday
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks
Alvin Kamara is expected to play on Sunday
Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Penn State QB Drew Allar suffers season-ending injury

  
Published October 11, 2025 07:46 PM

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar, a potential first-round pick in the 2026 NFL draft, suffered a season-ending injury late in the fourth quarter of today’s loss to Northwestern.

Allar ran the ball and was hit by two Northwestern players, with one defender hitting him high and one hitting him low. Allar immediately grabbed his ankle and had to be helped off the field.

Penn State coach James Franklin announced after the game that Allar is out for the season. The specific nature of Allar’s injury has not been revealed.

Allar is in his fourth year at Penn State and is widely expected to be in the NFL next year, although it’s possible he could be granted a fifth year of NCAA eligibility. Allar was at one point the betting favorite to be the first overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, but his play this year has not justified that lofty a status.

Penn State’s loss dropped the Nittany Lions to 0-3 in the Big Ten this season, raising questions about Franklin’s job security. If Franklin is out, the Penn State job will become one of the most attractive jobs in football coaching at either the college or pro level, and the interest from college and NFL coaches will have a significant impact on the coaching carousel in 2026.