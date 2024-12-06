 Skip navigation
Pennsylania will spend $3.4 million on Point State Park upgrades for 2026 draft

  
Published December 6, 2024 02:40 PM

Point State Park is one of the best things about Pittsburgh. And Pittsburgh will be spending some money to make it even better in advance of the 2026 draft.

Via Mary Ann Thomas of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pennsylvania will plunk down $3.4 million to upgrade the park that juts out into the confluence of the Ohio, Allegheny, and Monongahela Rivers.

The work will commence in May 2025. The park won’t host large events during the construction.

With hosting a Super Bowl unrealistic, holding the draft in Pittsburgh becomes the biggest and best way to showcase the city.

And it really is a great place. Anyone who lives there or nearby knows it. The rest of the country will find out in 16 months.