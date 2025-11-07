Pete Carroll: Chip Kelly tried to get the running game going, but we’ve got to score more

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll is not happy with his offense. Nor should he be, after Thursday night’s 10-7 loss to the Broncos.

Carroll said after the game that offensive coordinator Chip Kelly (whom Carroll has previously criticized for not running the ball enough) was trying to get the ground game going but the Raiders’ offense just couldn’t get the job done.

“We’re not scoring enough points,” Carroll said. “That’s about as obvious as you can get. . . . We’ve got to run the ball better . . . Chip was trying. He was staying with the running game to try to not let them tee off on us. We’ve got to score more.”

The Raiders ran the ball for just 74 yards on 25 carries and gained only four first downs on the ground. Rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, who was supposed to transform the Raiders’ running game when he was selected with the sixth overall pick in the draft, managed just 60 yards on 19 carries.

Through nine games, the Raiders rank 30th in the NFL with an average of 15.4 points per game.