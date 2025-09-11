Pete Carroll: Devin White is a big part of our defense, had a very, very good game Sunday

Raiders linebacker Devin White is only 27 years old, but over the last couple years his career has appeared to be on the down side: In 2023 he became disillusioned with the Buccaneers when he didn’t get the new contract he was seeking, in 2024 he signed with the Eagles only to get cut without ever playing a down for them, and when he was picked up by the Texans late in the season he was a backup.

Things are different in Las Vegas, however. On Sunday he played every defensive snap in the Raiders’ win over the Patriots, and his eight solo tackles were the most of any player in the NFL in Week One. Raiders coach Pete Carroll says big things are in store for White this year.

“Devin had some rough times the last couple years,” Carroll said. “He got knocked around in a couple places and really couldn’t find his groove. Couldn’t get his rhythm back in the game, didn’t play very much. [Raiders General Manager John Spytek] had been with him in Tampa when he had those great years — he was a phenomenal player early in his career — so it’s not a surprise he’s able to play like that, it just hasn’t happened for a couple years. He was a little reluctant, when he got to us, because he’s bounced off a couple bad turns with different stuff, unsure what to expect. But he kind of gradually grooved in with us and has become a big part of it. He’s a big hitter, he’s explosive, he’s a big pass defender, he’s got a great attitude about it, loves to get jacked up, feeds off others and others feed off him. All of that is very positive. He had a very, very good game.”

White was a bargain for the Raiders this year, signing a one-year, $1.18 million contract. If he keeps playing like he did in Week One, he’s going to be highly sought after next offseason.