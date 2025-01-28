 Skip navigation
Pete Carroll, John Spytek confident they’re on the same page in building the Raiders

  
Published January 28, 2025 04:49 AM

When the Raiders started looking for a new head coach and general manager a few weeks ago, no one had Pete Carroll and John Spytek atop the list of hires. But Carroll and Spytek were formally introduced as the Raiders’ new coach and GM on Monday, and they both said they believe they can work together to build the Raiders into winners.

“Oh, man, I think it’s a perfect mesh opportunity for us to show you how important it is for this relationship to be at the tip of the spear for our program,” Carroll said, via ESPN. “His background, his mentality, his devotion to character and football and the game [show] a respect for what it takes to make this thing strong, right? It has just hit me right in my heart, so I’m thrilled about sharing the years and the experience with the energy and the juice that he brings, and so it’s going to work out great.”

Spytek said everything he does in player acquisition will be based in the idea that he wants players who will fit with the kind of team Carroll is trying to built.

“My first order of business is going to begin with Coach here,” Spytek said. “We’re going to talk more about the kind of player we want, what it looks like at every position, the kind of person we want to meet . . . both of us will continue to talk about that. What does it mean to be a Raider? What are the qualities that we’re going to stand for? What are the qualities that everybody that comes into this building is going to stand for? I take that very personally and very seriously as a responsibility of mine . . . what our character will be, will be our faith, in a sense.”

Coaches and general managers have come and gone, but the Raiders struggles haven’t changed: In the last 22 seasons they’ve only been to the playoffs twice, and lost in the wild card round both times. Carroll and Spytek believe they can change that.