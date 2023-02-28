 Skip navigation
Pete Carroll says Sean Desai is joining the Eagles

  
Published February 28, 2023 09:25 AM
The Eagles have not officially announced the hiring of their new defensive coordinator, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll appears to have let the cat out of the bag.

While speaking to reporters at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Carroll said that associate head coach Sean Desai will be leaving the team in order to join the Eagles. Desai interviewed with the Eagles twice over the last couple of weeks.

Desai spent the 2021 season as the Bears defensive coordinator and moved on to Seattle after being dismissed along with former Chicago head coach Matt Nagy.

The Eagles advanced to the Super Bowl with Jonathan Gannon serving as their defensive coordinator, but Gannon moved on to become the Cardinals head coach shortly after Philly’s loss to the Chiefs.