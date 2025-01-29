Pete Carroll: Too early to say if Raiders would consider Russell Wilson

Soon-to-be free agent quarterback Russell Wilson has indicated that his first choice this offseason is to re-sign with the Steelers. But could another option for Wilson be Las Vegas?

New Raiders coach Pete Carroll, who coached Wilson for 10 years in Seattle, was asked that question on the What The Football podcast, and he said it’s too soon to tell.

“It’s so early and we’re just in the midst of trying to find the puzzle pieces, not even putting them together yet, so I can’t even say. Free agency hasn’t come yet,” Carroll said.

Carroll did say that anyone who can help the Raiders would be considered.

“I promise you, if you’re a real competitor you’re not letting options get away from you,” Carroll said.

The Raiders still have Gardner Minshew and Aidan O’Connell under contract for 2025, but it’s hard to believe Carroll would want to go into the season with either of them as his starter. The Raiders will surely add a quarterback this offseason, and Wilson is one to watch.