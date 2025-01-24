Pete Carroll turns 74 in September, will be oldest head coach in NFL history

With Pete Carroll set to become the head coach of the Raiders, he’s also set to become the oldest head coach in NFL history.

Carroll turns 74 on September 15, which is the Monday of Week Two of the 2025 NFL season. No 74-year-old has ever served as an NFL team’s head coach.

Romeo Crennel currently owns the record as the oldest head coach in NFL history, having served as interim head coach of the Texans in 2020, at the age of 73. The oldest non-interim head coach in NFL history was George Halas, who coached the Bears until retiring at the age of 72 years, 10 months. Carroll himself wasn’t far behind Halas when he coached the Seahawks until the age of 72 years, 4 months.

Several men have successfully coached in college football into their 70s and even 80s, and 72-year-old North Carolina coach Bill Belichick is poised to join that group this year. But coaching in the NFL has been the domain of younger men. The oldest active head coach in the NFL is Kansas City’s Andy Reid, who is 66.

Carroll will do something unprecedented as a 74-year-old NFL head coach, and he and the Raiders will hope he’s successful enough to keep doing it at age 75, and beyond.