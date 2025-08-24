Pete Carroll: “We’re looking everywhere” for an experienced backup QB

The Raiders need some help at backup quarterback.

With Aidan O’Connell going down with a wrist fracture that could keep him out for the season’s first couple of months, head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Sunday that the club is going to add a signal-caller.

“All possibilities are available right now,” Carroll said, via Ryan McFadden of ESPN. “I mean, wherever they come from, and we’re looking everywhere to see [if] we find the best guy that fits us.”

Carroll added experience is an important factor.

Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal noted Ryan Tannehill could be a possibility for the Raiders. The Browns also released Tyler Huntley on Sunday, and he would fit the mold of an experienced backup.

If the Raiders wanted to go the trade route, Las Vegas offensive coordinator Chip Kelly has plenty of experience with Philadelphia’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson, as Kelly was Thompson-Robinson’s head coach at UCLA. But Thompson-Robinson has much less experience than Tannehill or Huntley.

After Carson Wentz signed with the Vikings on Sunday, C.J. Beathard is currently one of the best available free agents at the position.