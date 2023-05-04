Peter Skoronski says Arthur Smith told him, “You’re really boring me” in Combine interview

Former Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski was selected by the Titans with the 11th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. One team that passed on Skoronski was the Falcons, which may not have been a surprise given the interaction Skoronski had with the Falcons at a Combine interview.

Skoronski told Dan Pompei of TheAthletic.com that Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was openly unimpressed with him when the two talked at the Combine.

“The head coach was on me the second I got in there,” Skoronski said. “I was giving them generic answers to their questions, and he said, ‘You’re really boring me right now. Your answers are so boring.’ The whole meeting, he kept looking at his computer. I was kind of laughing to myself and said, ‘Sorry, I don’t know what you want me to do. I’m answering you honestly.’”

Skoronski also had an interview with Titans coach Mike Vrabel at the Combine, and he says he liked Vrabel’s energy. The feeling was apparently mutual, as the Titans chose the player who bored the Falcons’ coach.