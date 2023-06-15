 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
MX RedBud 2023 Haiden Deegan waves the flag.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_bernhardlanger_230701.jpg
Langer’s ‘strongest club is between his ears’
nbc_golf_gc_fowlerintv_230701.jpg
Fowler wants to ‘leave it all out there’ at RMC
nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

PFT’s post-offseason program power rankings

  
Published June 15, 2023 07:12 AM
EZA0hrALdnkW
June 14, 2023 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Chris Jones’ absence from minicamp shouldn’t come as a surprise and map out how the Chiefs can compensate the DT more appropriately for his value.

1. Chiefs: The kings of the hill stay there until someone knocks them off.

2. Eagles: They’re the best team in their conference, by far.

3. 49ers: They’d be the best team in the conference (and maybe the league), if they had a high-end quarterback.

4. Bengals: They will continue to bedevil the Chiefs, and potentially win a Super Bowl as soon as this year.

5. Bills: The pressure can’t get much higher to make a deep postseason run. The road gets a little rockier given the Stefon Diggs drama.

6. Jaguars: Get used to the Jags being among the best of the best in the NFL.

7. Dolphins: As Tua goes, so go the Dolphins.

8. Ravens: Big changes are coming to the offense. If it works, the Ravens could win it all.

9. Cowboys: Dak Prescott’s long-term future and Mike McCarthy’s short-term future hover over the franchise.

10. Jets: On paper, everything is on place. Now, they need to do justice to the paper.

11. Lions: Expectations are a bit high for a team that hasn’t won a playoff game since the first Bush administration.

12. Giants: It feels as if a correction could be coming.

13. Chargers: The seat will be blazing hot for Brandon Staley.

14. Steelers: They haven’t finished in last place in their division since 1988. It will take some work to avoid it this year.

15. Vikings: They seem to be taking one step back, in the hopes of taking two steps toward a franchise quarterback.

16. Seahawks: They’re moving in the right direction, and could be a real factor this year.

17. Titans: They’re in a transition from the old-guard roster to a new approach.

18. Packers: They’ll be better without Aaron Rodgers than many believe.

19. Saints: They’re higher than any other team from the NFC South, and they barely made the top 20.

20. Buccaneers: Tommy is gone. That could actually give them a little lift, since it removes plenty of distractions.

21. Patriots: Last year’s disastrous approach to offense did damage that can’t quickly be repaired.

22. Browns: The Browns could go either way this year; much depends on what Deshaun Watson does.

23. Broncos: This is it for Russ. If he stumbles again, he’ll fall right to the bench.

24. Commanders: Too many eggs are in Sam Howell’s basket.

25. Panthers: It could work well with Bryce Young at quarterback, but it likely will take time.

26. Falcons: It all comes down to Desmond Ridder.

27. Raiders: It already feels like it could be another long year.

28. Rams: They have a pretty good chance to be better than they were last year. They can’t be much worse.

29. Bears: The development of Justin Fields as a passer is the thing that can push them into contention.

30. Colts: The revolving door of bad veteran quarterbacks has stopped. They now need Anthony Richardson to develop, quickly.

31. Texans: They’re becoming less dysfunctional. Which technically counts as progress.

32. Cardinals: From 10-2 in the 2021 season to the depths of the league, the fall has been stunning and 100 percent deserved.