PFT’s Week 1 2025 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

We’re back, baby.

It’s Florio vs. Simms. Picking every game. Straight up and against the spread.

Here they are, starting with the first game of the season, to be played tonight in Philadelphia. As the Eagles, unbeknownst to coach Nick Sirianni, hang their second banner.

And this season will get off to a bang. We disagree on seven picks, with Simms picking seven underdogs to win, straight up.

Cowboys at Eagles

Will the Cowboys rally following the Micah Parsons trade and throw a wrench in Philly’s big night? Much of it comes down to the ability of new coach Brian Schottenheimer to push their buttons in a way that allows them to outscore a better team.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 30, Cowboys 17.

Simms’s pick: Eagles 27, Cowboys 20.

Chiefs at Chargers

Is the Chiefs’ window closing? The Chargers get the first crack at commencing the process of closing it. It won’t be easy.

Florio’s pick: Chiefs 21, Chargers 17.

Simms’s pick: Chiefs 28, Chargers 24.

Buccaneers at Falcons

The Falcons swept the Bucs last year, in a couple of barnburners. The chronically underrated Bucs are well aware of that fact.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 30, Falcons 24.

Simms’s pick: Falcons 23, Buccaneers 20.

Bengals at Browns

The Bengals break free from their early-season struggles, against a rival who is poised to struggle all year long.

Florio’s pick: Bengals 31, Browns 17.

Simms’s pick: Bengals 27, Browns 24.

Dolphins at Colts

It will be an emotional day in Indy, with the first regular-season game following the passing of owner Jim Irsay. That could be the difference for Daniel Jones and his new team.

Florio’s pick: Colts 23, Dolphins 20.

Simms’s pick: Dolphins 24, Colts 21.

Panthers at Jaguars

It’s a battle of recently former Buccaneers’ offensive coordinators. The home team gets the edge.

Florio’s pick: Jaguars 24, Panthers 20.

Simms’s pick: Jaguars 28, Panthers 20.

Raiders at Patriots

A Raiders owner has a statue outside Gillette Stadium. The Raiders could use him on the inside of the stadium against an improving Pats team.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 23, Raiders 17.

Simms’s pick: Patriots 23, Raiders 17.

Cardinals at Saints

Both teams are a work in progress. The visitors have made more progress, so far.

Florio’s pick: Cardinals 21, Saints 17.

Simms’s pick: Cardinals 24, Saints 20.

Steelers at Jets

The Steelers didn’t make several all-in moves to lose out of the gates to an inferior roster.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 24, Jets 10.

Simms’s pick: Steelers 20, Jets 16.

Giants at Commanders

The Commanders have expectations, for the first time in a long time.

Florio’s pick: Commanders 27, Giants 17.

Simms’s pick: Giants 21, Commanders 17.

Titans at Broncos

It’s a tough draw for Cam Ward and company, because the Broncos could be forcing their way into the Super Bowl window.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 28, Titans 20.

Simms’s pick: Broncos 28, Titans 17.

49ers at Seahawks

As Christian McCaffrey goes, so go the 49ers.

Florio’s pick: 49ers 27, Seahawks 20.

Simms’s pick: Seahawks 23, 49ers 20.

Lions at Packers

The trade for Micah Parsons could give the rest of the Packers a lift. The front office sees them as a potentially elite team. They get a chance right away to prove it — and to end a three-game home losing streak to Detroit.

Florio’s pick: Packers 24, Lions 20.

Simms’s pick: Lions 28, Packers 27.

Texans at Rams

Matthew Stafford is healthy, for now. The Rams have a Super Bowl glow. The Texans, during their recent resurgence, don’t have many impressive road wins against great teams.

Florio’s pick: Rams 24, Texans 20.

Simms’s pick: Texans 24, Rams 20.

Ravens at Bills

Lamar Jackson in regular-season prime-time games is virtually unstoppable.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 30, Bills 27.

Simms’s pick: Ravens 30, Bills 21.

Vikings at Bears

Can Ben Johnson make an immediate difference for the Bears?

Florio’s pick: Vikings 24, Bears 20.

Simms’s pick: Bears 23, Vikings 20.