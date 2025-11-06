PFT’s Week 10 2025 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

Half of the regular season is over. And the first half of the first half went a lot better for us.

Last week, we both were 9-5 straight up. Against the spread, I was 6-8 and he was 7-7.

For the year, I’m 89-45-1 straight up. Simms is 88-46-1.

Against the spread, I’m 73-62. Simms is 69-66.

All Week 10 picks appear below. We disagree on four of the games.

Raiders at Broncos (-9.5)

The only thing compelling about this one will be whether Tom Brady is in the coaches’ booth with his cloned canine.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 24, Raiders 10.

Simms’s pick: Broncos 30, Raiders 17.

Falcons vs. Colts (-6.5) at Berlin

The Falcons are way too inconsistent, but they should be able to keep it close.

Florio’s pick: Colts 23, Falcons 17.

Simms’s pick: Colts 24, Falcons 20.

Saints at Panthers (-5.5)

The Panthers are favored for the first time this season.

Florio’s pick: Panthers 20, Saints 9.

Simms’s pick: Panthers 31, Saints 17.

Giants at Bears (-4.5)

Could the late win over the Bengals propel the Bears to a playoff run?

Florio’s pick: Bears 27, Giants 17.

Simms’s pick: Bears 28, Giants 20.

Jaguars (-1.5) at Texans

Davis Mills is no slouch, and the Houston defense is dominant.

Florio’s pick: Texans 16, Jaguars 13.

Simms’s pick: Jaguars 20, Texans 17.

Bills (-9.5) at Dolphins

Will the recent firing of G.M. Chris Grier give the Dolphins a kick in the ass?

Florio’s pick: Bills 30, Dolphins 21.

Simms’s pick: Bills 34, Dolphins 24.

Ravens (-4.5) at Vikings

Both teams need this one. The two-time MVP gets the edge.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 24, Vikings 23.

Simms’s pick: Ravens 24, Vikings 21.

Browns (-2.5) at Jets

The Browns have lost 12 road games in a row. This year, they’ve been outscored as the visiting team, 130-49.

Florio’s pick: Jets 23, Browns 20.

Simms’s pick: Browns 17, Jets 13.

Patriots at Buccaneers (-2.5)

It’s the game of the day. We have the identical score, but with different outcomes.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Patriots 24.

Simms’s pick: Patriots 27, Buccaneers 24.

Cardinals at Seahawks (-6.5)

Rashid Shaheed could make a difference for a team that is already borderline dominant.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 20.

Simms’s pick: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 21.

Rams (-4.5) at 49ers

The Rams can’t afford to be swept by the 49ers. And the Rams are good enough to avoid it.

Florio’s pick: Rams 23, 49ers 20.

Simms’s pick: Rams 24, 49ers 20.

Lions (-7.5) at Commanders

It will be much easier for the Lions to avenge the playoff loss than it would have been if Jayden Daniels was available.

Florio’s pick: Lions 30, Commanders 13.

Simms’s pick: Lions 38, Commanders 20.

Steelers at Chargers (-3)

The Chargers are a different team without Joe Alt.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 23, Chargers 17.

Simms’s pick: Chargers 28, Steelers 24.

Eagles at Packers (-2.5)

The Packers can’t be trusted late in close games.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 27, Packers 20.

Simms’s pick: Eagles 27, Packers 20.