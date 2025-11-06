PFT’s Week 10 2025 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms
Half of the regular season is over. And the first half of the first half went a lot better for us.
Last week, we both were 9-5 straight up. Against the spread, I was 6-8 and he was 7-7.
For the year, I’m 89-45-1 straight up. Simms is 88-46-1.
Against the spread, I’m 73-62. Simms is 69-66.
All Week 10 picks appear below. We disagree on four of the games.
Raiders at Broncos (-9.5)
The only thing compelling about this one will be whether Tom Brady is in the coaches’ booth with his cloned canine.
Florio’s pick: Broncos 24, Raiders 10.
Simms’s pick: Broncos 30, Raiders 17.
Falcons vs. Colts (-6.5) at Berlin
The Falcons are way too inconsistent, but they should be able to keep it close.
Florio’s pick: Colts 23, Falcons 17.
Simms’s pick: Colts 24, Falcons 20.
Saints at Panthers (-5.5)
The Panthers are favored for the first time this season.
Florio’s pick: Panthers 20, Saints 9.
Simms’s pick: Panthers 31, Saints 17.
Giants at Bears (-4.5)
Could the late win over the Bengals propel the Bears to a playoff run?
Florio’s pick: Bears 27, Giants 17.
Simms’s pick: Bears 28, Giants 20.
Jaguars (-1.5) at Texans
Davis Mills is no slouch, and the Houston defense is dominant.
Florio’s pick: Texans 16, Jaguars 13.
Simms’s pick: Jaguars 20, Texans 17.
Bills (-9.5) at Dolphins
Will the recent firing of G.M. Chris Grier give the Dolphins a kick in the ass?
Florio’s pick: Bills 30, Dolphins 21.
Simms’s pick: Bills 34, Dolphins 24.
Ravens (-4.5) at Vikings
Both teams need this one. The two-time MVP gets the edge.
Florio’s pick: Ravens 24, Vikings 23.
Simms’s pick: Ravens 24, Vikings 21.
Browns (-2.5) at Jets
The Browns have lost 12 road games in a row. This year, they’ve been outscored as the visiting team, 130-49.
Florio’s pick: Jets 23, Browns 20.
Simms’s pick: Browns 17, Jets 13.
Patriots at Buccaneers (-2.5)
It’s the game of the day. We have the identical score, but with different outcomes.
Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 27, Patriots 24.
Simms’s pick: Patriots 27, Buccaneers 24.
Cardinals at Seahawks (-6.5)
Rashid Shaheed could make a difference for a team that is already borderline dominant.
Florio’s pick: Seahawks 24, Cardinals 20.
Simms’s pick: Seahawks 23, Cardinals 21.
Rams (-4.5) at 49ers
The Rams can’t afford to be swept by the 49ers. And the Rams are good enough to avoid it.
Florio’s pick: Rams 23, 49ers 20.
Simms’s pick: Rams 24, 49ers 20.
Lions (-7.5) at Commanders
It will be much easier for the Lions to avenge the playoff loss than it would have been if Jayden Daniels was available.
Florio’s pick: Lions 30, Commanders 13.
Simms’s pick: Lions 38, Commanders 20.
Steelers at Chargers (-3)
The Chargers are a different team without Joe Alt.
Florio’s pick: Steelers 23, Chargers 17.
Simms’s pick: Chargers 28, Steelers 24.
Eagles at Packers (-2.5)
The Packers can’t be trusted late in close games.
Florio’s pick: Eagles 27, Packers 20.
Simms’s pick: Eagles 27, Packers 20.