PFT’s Week 14 2025 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

  
Published December 4, 2025 12:12 PM

Simms has finally taken the lead.

Down nine games after only two weeks, he has chipped and chipped and chipped away.

Last week, he went 12-4. I was 11-5. For the year, he’s now 131-62-1. I’m 130-63-1.

Against the spread, I went 10-5-1. He was 9-6-1. I lead by nine games, 105-86-3 to 96-95-3.

This week, we disagree on five games. For all picks, you know what to do.

Cowboys at Lions (-3)

The Cowboys are surging. The Lions are struggling. The Lions may be tight. The Cowboys should be loose.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 27, Lions 24.

Simms’s pick: Cowboys 37, Lions 28.

Seahawks (-7) at Falcons

The Seahawks have bigger fish to fry than the Falcons, and they can’t afford to falter now.

Florio’s pick: Seahawks 31, Falcons 17.

Simms’s pick: Seahawks 27, Falcons 17.

Steelers at Ravens (-6)

If the Steelers load up to stop Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson will have a chance to get back on track.

Florio’s pick: Ravens 18, Steelers 14.

Simms’s pick: Ravens 27, Steelers 14.

Bengals at Bills (-5.5)

The Bengals are a very different team with Joe Burrow back in action.

Florio’s pick: Bengals 30, Bills 27.

Simms’s pick: Bills 28, Bengals 24.

Titans at Browns (-4.5)

Shedeur Sanders wins round one against Cam Ward. Thanks in large part to Myles Garrett.

Florio’s pick: Browns 17, Titans 13.

Simms’s pick: Browns 16, Titans 9.

Colts (-1.5) at Jaguars

The Colts haven’t won in Jacksonville since 2014. The Colts, after losing three of four, need to change recent history now.

Florio’s pick: Colts 23, Jaguars 20.

Simms’s pick: Jaguars 24, Colts 20.

Commanders at Vikings (-2.5)

The loser is done. The winner is done, eventually.

Florio’s pick: Vikings 24, Commanders 21.

Simms’s pick: Commanders 23, Vikings 20.

Dolphins (-2.5) at Jets

The Dolphins continue to do enough to give Mike McDaniel another year.

Florio’s pick: Dolphins 27, Jets 20.

Simms’s pick: Dolphins 20, Jets 17.

Saints at Buccaneers (-8.5)

The Bucs can’t screw around with lesser foes.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 31, Saints 20.

Simms’s pick: Buccaneers 24, Saints 17.

Broncos (-7.5) at Raiders

The Broncos need to quit playing with their food.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 34, Raiders 17.

Simms’s pick: Broncos 20 Raiders 10.

Rams (-7.5) at Cardinals

With the Lions and Seahawks looming, the Rams can’t afford to a letdown against a lost cause.

Florio’s pick: Rams 30, Cardinals 20.

Simms’s pick: Rams 31, Cardinals 21.

Bears at Packers (-6.5)

This is the most significant late-season game between these arch-rivals in years.

Florio’s pick: Packers 24, Bears 23.

Simms’s pick: Bears 27, Packers 24.

Texans at Chiefs (-3.5)

Defense wins championships. It also takes out champions.

Florio’s pick: Texans 17, Chiefs 14.

Simms’s pick: Texans 24, Chiefs 20.

Eagles (-3) at Chargers.

The Eagles can’t afford to keep slipping, not with the Cowboys on their heels.

Florio’s pick: Eagles 21, Chargers 20.

Simms’s pick: Chargers 21, Eagles 17.