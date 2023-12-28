PFT’s Week 17 2023 NFL picks, Florio vs. Simms

For the first time in a long time (and definitely longer than I’m capable of remembering), Simms and I are in complete agreement on a full slate of 16 games.

With our straight-up competition knotted up with only two weeks left in the regular season, we have a grand total of zero disagreements this week.

Zero. In 16 games. We disagree on some of the picks against the spread, but he’s already beating me by seven there. Straight up, we’re both 148-92.

For all 16 picks, scroll away.

Jets at Browns (-7.5)

For the Jets, this is like a bowl game. It’s their last gasp. Final act. Will that be enough to upend the surging Browns? Probably not.

Florio: Browns, 20-10.

Simms: Browns, 15-10.

Lions at Cowboys (-6)

After two straight losses, the Cowboys need to re-establish themselves, quickly.

Florio: Cowboys, 34-27.

Simms: Cowboys, 24-20.

Dolphins at Ravens (-3.5)

The Ravens will kick the sh— . . . never mind. It will be a close, hard-fought battle between two great teams. Someone has to win. Unless they tie.

Florio: Ravens, 28-24.

Simms: Ravens, 24-20.

Patriots at Bills (-13)

The Patriots have not given up, and they won’t give up against the Bills.

Florio: Bills, 27-17.

Simms: Bills, 21-10.

Falcons at Bears (-3)

The Bears have shown enough to justify keeping all key pieces in place for 2024.

Florio: Bears, 24-17.

Simms: Bears, 27-21.

Titans at Texans (-4.5)

The Texans need this one, badly. The Titans aren’t about to surrender, to anyone.

Florio: Texans, 24-21.

Simms: Texans, 20-17.

Raiders at Colts (-3.5)

It’s now or never for the Colts to get things back on track. It won’t be easy against a surging Raiders team.

Florio: Colts, 24-20.

Simms: Colts, 20-17.

Panthers at Jaguars (-6.5)

The Jaguars desperately need to get back on track, after losing four games in a row.

Florio: Jaguars, 24-13.

Simms: Jaguars, 19-13.

Rams (-5.5) at Giants

The Rams are ready to make a run at a return to the Super Bowl.

Florio: Rams, 28-17.

Simms: Rams, 27-17.

Cardinals at Eagles (-11)

The Eagles can’t afford to slip up now.

Florio: Eagles, 34-17.

Simms: Eagles, 27-21.

Saints at Buccaneers (-2.5)

The Buccaneers keep surging. They could make things interesting in the playoffs.

Florio: Buccaneers, 27-20.

Simms: Buccaneers, 28-20.

49ers (-12.5) at Commanders

The 49ers re-establish themselves, and potentially nail down the No. 1 seed.

Florio: 49ers, 42-21.

Simms: 49ers, 38-17.

Steelers at Seahawks (-3.5)

It’s a Super Bowl XL rematch with high stakes for both teams. Edge goes to the home team.

Florio: Seahawks, 27-23.

Simms: Seahawks, 20-17.

Chargers at Broncos (-3.5)

The Jarrett Stidham era begins in Denver.

Florio: Broncos, 20-13.

Simms: Broncos, 24-13.

Bengals at Chiefs (-7)

Once the Chiefs understand who they are and what they are, they can put their best foot forward in the postseason.

Florio: Chiefs, 24-16.

Simms: Chiefs, 24-16.

Packers at Vikings (-1.5)

The loser is done. The winner is probably done, too.

Florio: Vikings, 28-24.

Simms: Vikings, 28-24.