PFT’s Week 6 2025 NFL picks: Florio vs. Simms

Last week was a mess. This week can’t get much worse.

I was 4-10 straight up. Four and 10! The spread worked out a little better, at 6-8.

Simms and I disagreed on six games. He hit on five of them, to go 8-6. My lead has imploded from nine games to two.

For the year, I’m 51-26-1 straight up and 44-34 against the spread. Simms is 49-28-1 and 39-39.

This week, we differ on only one game, straight up and against the spread.

I always say this about wagering: “Please bet responsibility, only with money that you can afford to lose. Because if you listen to an idiot like me, you will.” That was never more true than it was last week.

For this week’s latest disaster-in-the-making, scroll away.

Eagles (-7) at Giants

Can the Eagles get their offense figured out on a short week? If not now, when?

Florio’s pick: Eagles 24, Giants 13.

Simms’s pick: Eagles 27, Giants 17.

Broncos (-7.5) vs. Jets at London

The Broncos have a chance to start collecting wins, starting with a team that can’t stop collecting losses.

Florio’s pick: Broncos 28, Jets 9.

Simms’s pick: Broncos 28, Jets 13.

Rams (-7.5) at Ravens

The Ravens’ vibe has morphed from “not our day” to “not our year.”

Florio’s pick: Rams 30, Ravens 13.

Simms’s pick: Rams 34, Ravens 17.

Cowboys (-3) at Panthers

The Cowboys continue to will their way into contention.

Florio’s pick: Cowboys 27, Panthers 20.

Simms’s pick: Cowboys 31, Panthers 27.

Cardinals at Colts (-7)

One thing is certain — neither team will have a player drop the ball short of the goal line. Again.

Florio’s pick: Colts 27, Cardinals 17.

Simms’s pick: Colts 31, Cardinals 20.

Seahawks at Jaguars (-1.5)

The Jaguars are for real. Real enough to beat a team that has become virtually unbeatable on the road.

Florio’s pick: Jaguars 21, Seahawks 17.

Simms’s pick: Jaguars 34, Seahawks 24.

Chargers (-4.5) at Dolphins

If the Chargers didn’t have so many injuries, this one would be a blowout.

Florio’s pick: Chargers 27, Dolphins 24.

Simms’s pick: Chargers 23, Dolphins 20.

Patriots (-3.5) at Saints

A playoff run is coming into focus for the Pats.

Florio’s pick: Patriots 24, Saints 16.

Simms’s pick: Patriots 28, Saints 17.

Browns at Steelers (-5.5)

Aaron Rodgers vs. a rookie? Sorry, Browns.

Florio’s pick: Steelers 24, Browns 14.

Simms’s pick: Steelers 20, Browns 13.

Titans at Raiders (-3.5)

Tom Brady may want a refund.

Florio’s pick: Raiders 28, Titans 24.

Simms’s pick: Raiders 20, Titans 13.

Bengals at Packers (-14)

Different quarterback, same result.

Florio’s pick: Packers 34, Bengals 17.

Simms’s pick: Packers 35, Bengals 20.

49ers at Buccaneers (-3)

The Bucs have arrived in the Super Bowl window.

Florio’s pick: Buccaneers 31, 49ers 27.

Simms’s pick: Buccaneers 24, 49ers 20.

Lions at Chiefs (-2.5)

Why are the Chiefs favored?

Florio’s pick: Lions 30, Chiefs 24.

Simms’s pick: Lions 30, Chiefs 21.

Bills (-4.5) at Falcons

The Bills are vulnerable to another upset.

Florio’s pick: Bills 23, Falcons 20.

Simms’s pick: Bills 24, Falcons 21.

Bears at Commanders (-4.5)

Forget last year’s Hail Mary debacle. This one is a rematch of the Commanders-Lions playoff game during which Dan Quinn outfoxed Ben Johnson.

Florio’s pick: Commanders 35, Bears 27.

Simms’s pick: Bears 34, Commanders 31.