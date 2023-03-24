 Skip navigation
Phil Hoskins re-signs with Chiefs

  
Published March 24, 2023
The Chiefs have re-signed defensive tackle Phil Hoskins, according to the NFL’s personnel notice.

He signed with the Chiefs’ practice squad Jan. 12 after the Panthers released him, spending the postseason with the team to earn a Super Bowl ring.

Hoskins appeared in five games for the Panthers in 2022, playing 44 defensive snaps.

In eight games over two seasons in Carolina, Hoskins totaled six tackles, one tackle for loss and one sack.

The Panthers made him a seventh-round pick in 2021.