Philip Rivers reportedly reached out to 49ers, Dolphins about unretiring late last season

  
Published March 6, 2023 01:11 PM
nbc_pft_tuaoption_230301
March 1, 2023 03:00 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out important considerations for the Dolphins with Tua Tagovailoa’s contract moving forward, including the idea of linking incentives to the number of games played.

Philip Rivers has not been on an NFL roster since retiring after the end of the 2020 season, but he reportedly showed some interest in getting back in the game late in the 2022 season.

During Monday’s episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Eisen recounted some of the information he heard from people around the league while at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. One piece of information involved Rivers calling both the 49ers and Dolphins about possibly coming out of retirement to help them at quarterback.

Neither team took Rivers up on the offer and it’s unclear if he’ll be making any future pitches to return to active duty.

The 49ers lost Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to season-ending injuries, but seventh-round pick Brock Purdy kept the team winning after being elevated to the top job. The 49ers ultimately lost in the NFC Championship Game after Purdy and backup Josh Johnson suffered injuries against the Eagles.

Injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater led the Dolphins to start their own seventh-rounder Skylar Thompson in Week 18 and in their playoff loss to the Bills.