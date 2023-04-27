 Skip navigation
Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Phillip Lindsay says agent has reached out to Broncos about possible return

  
Published April 27, 2023 10:24 AM
Running back Phillip Lindsay is currently plying his trade in the XFL, but he’s hoping for a return to the NFL and he’s trying to make something happen with the team that brought him into the league the first time around.

Lindsay signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2018 and ran for 1,037 yards as a rookie. He had 1,011 yards the next year, but fell off in 2020 and bounced between the Texans, Dolphins, and Colts before being released by Indianapolis last November.

There’s a new regime in place in Denver now, but Lindsay told Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette that his agent has spoken to the Broncos about another stint with the team and that they’ve said they’ll wait until after the draft before making any veteran additions at running back.

“I had my greatest years in Denver, and it would be great to be able to get an opportunity to finish off my career there,’’ Lindsay said. “I wouldn’t be there trying to be a starter, a star. I just want to play my role and help win some games and bring something to Denver. At this point of my career, being a role player would be just fine with me, going in there and doing my part on special teams and bringing a spark when I can. Just being a great person and a great vet.”

The Broncos are waiting for Javonte Williams to return from last year’s knee injury and they signed Samaje Perine and Tony Jones Jr. as free agents earlier this offseason.