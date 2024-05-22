 Skip navigation
Stafford has 'real leverage' for contract
Stafford has ‘real leverage’ for contract
Simms: McCaffrey will become 'the Brady of RBs'
Simms: McCaffrey will become ‘the Brady of RBs’
nbc_pft_tuaweight_240522.jpg
What Tua’s reported weight loss means for his play

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast's StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they're done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It's Time. Who's Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pittsburgh is expected to get the 2026 draft

  
Published May 22, 2024 10:30 AM

In 2015, the draft accidentally became a traveling road show. The road is expected take the show to Pittsburgh in 2026.

Per multiple reports, NFL owners are expected to aware the 2026 draft to the Steel City later today.

It seems inevitable that every NFL city eventually will host the draft. Unless the Super Bowl, which requires favorable weather and a local infrastructure that includes plenty of hotel rooms and a giant convention center, the draft can happen anywhere. In time, it will happen everywhere.

In two years, it’ll happen in Pittsburgh.

And Pittsburgh will be a great host. It’s a big city with a small-town vibe. And Pittsburgh loves football.

Not just Pittsburgh, but all surrounding communities in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. It’s the cradle of football, and people will load up their cars, park them wherever they find a spot, and get to wherever the tens of thousands will gather.