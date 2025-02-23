 Skip navigation
Plaxico Burress’s Super Bowl ring sells for $280,600

  
Published February 23, 2025 03:27 PM

Former Giants wide receiver Plaxico Burress’s Super Bowl XLII ring has fetched $280,600 at auction.

Heritage Auctions announced that the ring won by Burress went for that price in an auction this weekend.

Burress’s ring has historical significance because he caught the game-winning touchdown pass in the Giants’ win over the Patriots, which ended the Patriots’ attempt at an undefeated season and the first 19-0 record in NFL history.

The $280,600 price tag is believed to be the second-most expensive Super Bowl ring ever sold. The Super Bowl V ring won by Baltimore Colts head coach Don McCafferty sold for $300,000 in 2022.

Burress made about $30 million during his NFL career but has a history of financial problems, civil lawsuits and findings that he failed to pay taxes.