Players will get value for regular-season games given to ESPN, but not for ESPN equity

The new media deal between ESPN and NFL Media raises questions regarding the money (if any) the players will receive — given that the owners will receive a 10-percent stake in ESPN.

As it relates to the games that will be transferred from NFL Network to ESPN, a source with knowledge of the dynamics explained how it becomes cash for the players. Basically, a value of the games that aren’t sold is determined, and that money is added to the split between the league and the players.

As it relates to the equity in ESPN, the players get nothing unless and until the equity turns into cash.

And here’s where the move may end up being a genius one for the league. Acquiring a current paper interest with a value in the range of $2.5 billion to $3 billion that isn’t shared with the players and potentially selling it at a time when the CBA provides for a lower percentage for the players (or possibly includes language that exempts the ESPN equity entirely) becomes a great strategy for limiting (or eliminating) the players’ cut.

For now, fully understanding the details and ramifications of the ESPN-NFL Media deal, and devising a plan for reacting to it, should become a top priority for NFLPA interim executive director David White, who mainly will have his hands full stabilizing the organization at a time of significant chaos.