Police report: Alleged victim contends Quinshon Judkins “punched her in the mouth/chin area”

  
Published July 14, 2025 12:48 PM

Browns running back Quinshon Judkins was arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery on Saturday. On Monday, the police report has emerged.

Based on the report, as posted by NFL Media, the alleged victim contends that, five days earlier, Judkins “punched her in the mouth/chin area with a closed fist,” and that he later “struck her additional times in the left arm and thigh.”

She told police that she didn’t call 911 because she didn’t want to hurt his career. She decided to make the report on July 12 “after speaking with family & friends and coming to the realization something needed to be done.”

Per the police report, the alleged victim “still had visible bruising on her chin area” on July 12. She had a photograph from July 8, in which (per the report) the “bruising was clearly evident.”

This report becomes a key piece of the evidence the NFL will consider in making the threshold decision of whether Judkins should be placed on paid leave pending resolution of the criminal charges.

Judkins spent Saturday night in custody. He was released Sunday on $2,500 bond.