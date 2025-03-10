 Skip navigation
nbc_simms_djreed_250310.jpg
Reed reportedly agrees with DET, fits the Lion way
nbc_simms_stanley_250310.jpg
Stanley one of NFL’s ‘best tackles’ when healthy
Jaguars reportedly get a 'top nickel CB' in Lewis
Jaguars reportedly get a ‘top nickel CB’ in Lewis

Other PFT Content

2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
nbc_simms_djreed_250310.jpg
Reed reportedly agrees with DET, fits the Lion way
nbc_simms_stanley_250310.jpg
Stanley one of NFL’s ‘best tackles’ when healthy
nbc_simms_jourdanlewis_250310.jpg
Jaguars reportedly get a ‘top nickel CB’ in Lewis

Other PFT Content

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
NFL: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Los Angeles Chargers v Houston Texans
Jim Harbaugh ranked dead last in player survey about efficient use of time
Poona Ford agrees to three-year deal with Rams

  
Published March 10, 2025 02:23 PM

Defensive tackle Poona Ford will be switching locker rooms at SoFi Stadium for the 2025 season.

Multiple reports on Monday say that Ford has agreed to terms with the Rams. The former Charger is set to sign a three-year contract worth just under $30 million with $17 million in guaranteed money.

Ford joined the Chargers last season and started every game for the AFC West club. He had 39 tackles, three sacks, and an interception in the regular season and three tackles in their playoff loss to the Texans.

Ford played eight games for the Bills in 2023 and he spent his first five NFL seasons with the Seahawks.