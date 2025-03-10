Poona Ford agrees to three-year deal with Rams

Defensive tackle Poona Ford will be switching locker rooms at SoFi Stadium for the 2025 season.

Multiple reports on Monday say that Ford has agreed to terms with the Rams. The former Charger is set to sign a three-year contract worth just under $30 million with $17 million in guaranteed money.

Ford joined the Chargers last season and started every game for the AFC West club. He had 39 tackles, three sacks, and an interception in the regular season and three tackles in their playoff loss to the Texans.

Ford played eight games for the Bills in 2023 and he spent his first five NFL seasons with the Seahawks.