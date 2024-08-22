Practice against Tristan Wirfs helps Chop Robinson see his progression ahead of rookie season

Dolphins edge rusher Chop Robinson hasn’t played in a regular season game yet, but the first-round pick had a “Welcome to the NFL” moment on Wednesday.

The Dolphins held a joint practice with the Buccaneers and Robinson got a chance to square off with All-Pro left tackle Tristan Wirfs. Robinson said it is “crazy that I get to go up against” a player he’s watched from afar for several years and he was able to beat Wirfs for what would have been a sack on one of their reps.

Robinson said Wirfs told him that he “sees something great” in the rookie and Robinson said he’s seen himself grow as a player in the few months he’s been a professional.

“I feel like I’ve progressed a lot, especially coming from college to the first day of camp to here,” Robinson said, via C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald. “Keeping my hands inside the offensive lineman or tight end. I’m able to work on that every single day and it has just become second nature.”

The Dolphins have Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb coming back from serious injuries and Shaq Barrett opted to retire during camp, so they’ll likely be looking for the rookie to make an early contribution. Wednesday’s practice was a good sign of his chances of doing that.